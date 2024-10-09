Cymric
The Cymric's unique build and strong back legs make them incredibly skilled at jumping.
About the Cymric
The Cymric is a very calm cat and has a high social intelligence. They are people-orientated cats who form strong bonds with their families.
They get on with children and other pets when properly introduced. These even-tempered, calm cats have a lot of affection to share and prefer not to be on their own for long periods of time.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Coat: Medium coat
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 8-14 years
Calm / Sociable / Affectionate
Key facts
Needs moderate grooming
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Needs a lot of exercise
