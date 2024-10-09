German Rex
The German Rex has an independent yet affectionate character.
About the German Rex
The Havana is a curious, playful, people-orientated breed. They want a lot of attention and return it with great affection. This inquisitive, intelligent cat adapts to most situations.
Human companionship and interaction is a necessity for this breed. They get along well with other cats, dogs and children. Havanas are curious and like to be part of every activity in the household.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed specifics
Country: Germany
Coat: Short coat
Size category: Medium
Playful / Affectionate / Loyal
Coat: Short coat
Size category: Medium
Playful / Affectionate / Loyal
Key facts
Needs moderate grooming
Best suited to indoor life
Good with people
Best suited to indoor life
Good with people
A healthy start to life
Kittenhood is a time of huge physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your kitten with the best start in life so they develop into strong, healthy cats.
Health advice for your cat
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.
Like & share this page