Seychellois are very intelligent, lively and entertaining; they are also loyal and loving. These cats remain playful and active throughout their life. Seychellois do not like to be ignored and always have to be the centre of attention.

Seychellois enjoy being with people and have a great need for human companionship. They often bond strongly with a single person.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)