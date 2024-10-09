Somali

The Somali is a very intelligent cat that loves to play; many will fetch toys, open cupboards and play with water.

About the Somali

The long-haired cousin of the Abyssinian, Somali cats are a combination of beauty and personality.

They are the epitome of everything most people want in a companion animal: lively, alert and actively engaged in everything that piques their curiosity, but when playtime is over, they will seek all the attention and affection their caretakers are willing to give.

Breed specifics

Country: Somalia
Coat: Medium coat
Size category: Medium
Active / Intelligent / Playful / Affectionate

Key facts

Needs a lot of exercise
Requires an outdoor enclosure
Needs moderate grooming
