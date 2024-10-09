There are always pros and cons to consider before welcoming a cat into your home. For you, perhaps a long-haired cat may require more grooming time than you are able to give them. If so, there are many short-haired cat breeds to choose from and welcome into your home.

But don’t expect your short-haired feline companion to take care of their grooming needs all by themselves. As a responsible pet owner, you will play a part in keeping your cat’s coat healthy and shiny.

We’re going to look into some short-haired cat characteristics that can help you better understand them and their needs.