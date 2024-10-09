Tonkinese
Tonkinese cats are very vocal and communicate their needs to their owners out loud.
About the Tonkinese
Tonkinese cats like the company of people and they like to be the centre of attention.
The Tonkinese is a very sociable cat and would prefer to live with other cats for company. Intelligent and generous with their affection, Tonkinese cats will try to get involved with all household activities.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed specifics
Country: Myanmar
Coat: Short coat
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-16 years
Active / Affectionate / Alert / Friendly
Key facts
Requires a lot of attention
Needs moderate grooming
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Like & share this page