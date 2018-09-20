Like humans, cats can suffer from allergies and the uncomfortable symptoms of a reaction. Although allergies can be treated, working out what’s causing your cat’s allergy can be tricky and requires help from your vet.

Symptoms of allergies in cats

Your cat’s skin is the biggest indicator of whether they are suffering from an allergy. When you stroke your cat, you may feel little scabs; you may also notice broad, relatively flat areas on their skin which are red or appear inflamed, or lesions on their face, abdomen or the outside of their thighs. Cats with allergies scratch and itch frequently, sometimes to excess, and may also over-groom themselves in an effort to alleviate any discomfort. The result can be patches of eroded hair, hair that breaks easily or hair loss.

Why is a cat’s allergy so difficult to determine?

There are three main causes of a cat’s allergy: fleas, something in their diet, and allergens in their environment. Determining which of these is causing an allergic reaction is difficult, and your vet will have to undertake a process of elimination to work out which of these is causing the symptoms in your cat.

What will the vet do to identify my cat’s allergy?

The first thing your vet will do is establish whether there is any cause of your cat’s symptoms, other than an allergic reaction. Many of the symptoms a cat with allergies exhibits are similar to those caused by parasitic infection, fungal infection – such as ringworm – and even behavioural problems. All of these will need to be ruled out by your vet before starting to work on the allergy.

Your vet will then treat your cat for fleas. Cats can develop hypersensitivity to flea bites which results in them scratching vigorously and causing scabs or lesions. Your vet will ask you to use a strong anti-flea treatment and to de-flea any other animals in your household, as well as taking other precautions such as regularly cleaning your cat’s environment.