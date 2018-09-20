​End of life care for your cat

On average, cats live for 15 years, but it’s not uncommon for them to live to up to 20 years old. Near the end of their life, there are simple changes you can undertake to provide them with the best care possible, support their health and make them comfortable.

What happens when a cat gets older

From the age of 11, you’ll begin to notice the external indicators of ageing in your cat. Their smell, taste and hearing become less acute, and their mobility begins to suffer due to joints which are worn down or painful. Their skin and coat can become duller as their sebaceous glands – responsible for generating nourishing oils for this skin - are less productive, and conditions like arthritis make it harder for them to groom themselves properly.

Your cat may begin to suffer from dental problems like worn teeth or gum disease, which can affect their appetite and make it painful for them to eat. Their digestive and other bodily functions are slowing, which means it can be more difficult for them to absorb all the nutrients they need from their food and they may lose weight.

Cats may also suffer from cognitive impairment as they get older, which it’s estimated affects more than 80% of cats aged between 16 and 20. This condition manifests itself as sleeplessness, disorientation, increased anxiety and forgetting their routine – for example, where their food or litter tray is.

How to make your ageing cat comfortable

Each aspect of your senior cat’s life can be made more comfortable through simple, small changes, particularly as it reaches the end of its life.

Your senior cat’s environment

Make your cat’s favourite places easy to reach with ramps or small steps, and surround it with its favourite toys or possession. Food and water should be within easy reach, and you may wish to swap its litter tray for one with shallower sides that’s easier to get in and out of.