Top Tips to Prepare Your Cat for Thanksgiving
It’s worth spending time ahead of Thanksgiving to make plans so they stay healthy, safe and relaxed during the celebrations.
Here you'll find some practical tips to help to prepare you and your cat for Thanksgiving.
RoutinesThough cats are often independent animals, unfamiliar activities and changes that affect their usual routine may cause them unnecessary stress and anxiety. The following are a few considerations:
Exercise and Enrichment
Resting
Mealtimes
Feeding and DietDuring the festive period, it's easy for routines and habits to change and this often includes our diet. However, it's important to ensure your cat's diet and feeding routine remains consistent to help them stay healthy.
Avoid Human Food
It can be tempting to indulge your cat, however, we need to remember that their diet is different from our diet for a reason. Some human foods can be harmful to your cat and knowing which foods are toxic can help you better protect them from getting sick.
Safe Food
While it is best to not feed your pet anything other than their regular diet, if you do want to treat your cat to a bit of festive food then a small amount of cooked turkey is acceptable. Just remember to remove any bones. Cooked bones are more brittle than uncooked ones, they can splinter in shards which not only can be a choking hazard, but can also cause serious damage to the mouth, throat and intestine.
Educate Your Guests
Given there is likely to be an influx of guests during the festive period it may be difficult to keep track of what your cat is eating, especially if some guests are likely to 'treat' your cat to a few scraps.
If this is the case, make sure your guests are also aware of which Thanksgiving foods are safe for your cat. This will help avoid any trips to the emergency room!
For more information on foods that are toxic for your cat, check out our article. And if you're unsure about any particular food, keep it away from your cat until you have consulted with your veterinarian.
Welcoming VisitorsIf you are expecting a lot of guests or are planning to take your cat to the homes of family and friends, make sure you take the necessary steps to keep your cat comfortable and relaxed.
Some cats are naturally more confident around big groups of people and other animals, however, if your cat is likely to be anxious you should do everything you can to prevent any stressful situations.
Make sure there is a safe and quiet place in your house, away from guests, for your cat to retreat to if the social situation becomes too much for them. Practice moving their bed beforehand so they are already used to its temporary location.
If you're visiting family and friends, taking your cat's bed, litter tray and water bowl provides a bit of familiarity in what could be a stressful situation for them. Asking your host in advance if there is a quiet and safe space for your cat means your cat can retreat from large groups of people if they feel overwhelmed.
Going Away?If you’re planning to visit friends and family during Thanksgiving, either you’ll be taking your cat with you or you will need to find suitable accommodation for your cat whether that be with a family friend or at a cattery.
How to Travel With Your Cat - Advice If You’re Taking Your Cat With You…If your cat isn’t used to traveling, you should try to familiarize them with the experience as soon as possible. Whether you are flying or driving, always make sure your pet is secured in a pet carrier. This protects your pet from sudden movements or in the event of an accident.
Some cats, especially if they’re not used to travel, can get stressed and anxious at the experience and some cats can even get car sick.
It’s worth knowing how they respond to car travel well before you leave so you have time to make alternative arrangements if necessary.
On the journey itself, it can be a good idea to put a familiar blanket or toy in the crate to settle them down. Plan regular stops in advance too so your cat can relieve themselves and get some fresh air. Take fresh blankets and towels with you, just in case you need to clean up. Always remember to frequently offer your cat water during the journey.
You should try to take their own bedding and food with you to keep things as familiar as possible. Changing a diet too quickly can result in a severely upset stomach so it’s always best to stick with their regular food. Remember to keep to their usual routine as much as possible so that they remain relaxed and confident – meal times and activity times especially.
If your cat is used to a quieter environment at home, it is helpful to find somewhere similar at your destination so that they can be as calm and comfortable as possible during your stay.
How to Prepare Your Cat for BoardingThe alternative to taking your cat with you is to find somewhere close to your home who will take care of your cat while you’re away. If your cat hasn’t experienced a boarding environment before, here are a few tips to consider to make their stay comfortable.
Take Time to Choose a Boarding Facility Carefully
It’s important to ensure the boarding service you choose has staff who are experienced and knowledgeable. The facility should be clean and well-run. Ask about their procedures for supporting anxious pets. Visit several facilities to see which you feel is the best environment for your cat. Do this well in advance of your trip away.
Visit Several Times
Take your cat to the boarding kennels a few times. Meet the staff and get them familiar with the environment. You could even book them in for a trial day or an overnight stay beforehand. This way, your cat will build their confidence which in turn means they’ll be more comfortable when the time comes for them to stay for a little longer.
Talk to Staff
The more information the staff have about your cat, the better. How do they prefer to be handled? Is there anything that causes them anxiety or stress? What is their typical routine? Do they experience separation anxiety when they are left alone? Understanding your cat’s individual needs means they will be able to make your cat as comfortable as possible during their stay.
Bring Familiar Blankets and Toys
When your pet is going to stay somewhere new, pack a little bit of home to go with them! A favorite toy or blanket will smell like you and your home and will be a welcome comfort for them as they settle into their holiday accommodation.
Ensure Your Pet’s Vaccinations and Medications Are Up-to-Date
Most kennels will not accept an animal unless they have had all their vaccinations to ensure they are not susceptible to infectious diseases. If they take any regular medications, remember to take them when you drop your cat off.
Whatever your plans are over Thanksgiving, make sure to take a moment and plan ahead for your cat. Doing this well in advance will mean that both you and your cat feel confident, comfortable and ready for the experience. If you have any doubts or concerns, always consult your veterinarian who will be able to give you specific advice for your cat.
