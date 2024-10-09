Key nutrients for kittens
Your kitten’s diet must support its growth
The developmental needs of kittens
- High energy provision and quality proteins to aid growth
- Strengthen immature immune system
- Easily digestible
- Tailored to mouth size and dental structure
- Aids cognitive, skeletal and cell growth
- Immune and cognitive function
- Cell function and repair
- Reducing inflammation
- Fat metabolism
- Blood clotting
- Brain and liver function
The diet you feed your pet during kittenhood will influence their heath and eating habits for the rest of their life. So ensuring they maintains a healthy, balanced diet during this stage is vital. A nutritionally complete and balanced diet tailored to their specific needs plays a vital part in that. For further advice and information on choosing an appropriate diet for your pet, speak to your vet or search for a vet here.
Our Kitten Ranges
ROYAL CANIN® kitten nutrition supports growth and development by providing all the nutrients essential to a kitten's needs in the first year of life.
Feeding your kitten a nutritionally complete diet that is tailored to their specific needs is vital for supporting healthy development and laying the foundation for a healthy future.