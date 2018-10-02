How to help your kitten learn

Your role

Your kitten is also influenced by the environment that you introduce. A kitten that’s been in contact with different people and animals from a very early age will be a more well-rounded and inquisitive cat.

The principles of training your kitten

Though your kitten will start by imitating their mother, they will then go on to experiment themselves. Part of experimenting is learning the consequences of their actions. Essentially, if they like these consequences they will go on to repeat those actions.

Biting and scratching

The kitten must understand what is permissible and what is not at the earliest opportunity, before their claws and teeth are fully developed. When play-fighting with their siblings, the bites and scratches the kitten receives help them determine how aggressive they can be when using their teeth and claws without causing pain.

Using the litter tray

By around five or six weeks old, your kitten will have learned to use their litter tray, and will often spend a lot of time covering up their excrement. If the kitten does not do this, place them in the litter tray frequently, especially after meals. Take their paws and dig a hole to get them into the habit of covering their excrement. You should only have to repeat this once or twice.

You have limited control when it comes to training your kitten, however, if you work to read their body language, as well as their sounds and facial expressions you’ll grow to understand your kitten's behaviour and be better equipped to ensure their wellbeing.