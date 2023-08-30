When do kittens first open their eyes?

During stage one of a kitten's life, they are helpless. Unable to see, hear, or regulate their own body temperature, they depend entirely on their mother to meet all their needs. The umbilical cord is still present, and most of their movement is directed towards their mum for warmth and nutrition.

Even though a kitten's eyes and ears are closed, exposure to bright lights and loud noises can cause eyesight and hearing damage.

At the very beginning, kittens suckle colostrum from their mother. Colostrum is rich in antibodies and supports their undeveloped immune system. They cannot urinate or defecate at this age, so their mother must stimulate them to pass their waste.