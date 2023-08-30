When do kittens first open their eyes?

Your kitten's eyes opening is the first big milestone in a kitten's life, signalling their transition from helpless little one to the kind of rambunctious adult cats we know and love. They are born with their eyes shut tight and unable to see, folded ears and cannot regulate their body temperature.

Your kitten's eyes will open when they are around two weeks old. Their ears will unfold as their canals open. But it will take two months to develop those senses enough to resemble an adult cat's visual acuity and hearing.

Reading time5 min
Neonatal kittens laying together

Kitten development milestones

Understanding your kitten's amazing transformation as they mature into adulthood will help you give them the best care.

How do your kitten's eyes differ from ours?

A cat's eyes are similar in structure to ours but have some significant differences, making them ideally suited to a cat's life. Protecting the eyes reduces the risk of eye damage as your kitten's sight matures.
1/3

Shape matters

Cats' pupils are elliptical, allowing them to adjust to changes in light much quicker than we can.

Kitten at vet
2/3

Extra layer

Those eyes also contain the tapetum lucidum. This gel-like layer of tissue in the back of their eyes acts like a mirror, illuminating any available light coming into the eyes. It also enables cats to see in only 1/6th  of the light we humans need.

Kitten looking up towards the camera
3/3

Third eyelid

They also have a third eyelid called the nictitating membrane. It protects the eye from injury. When the eye tissue becomes inflamed, the third eyelid protects the eye by partially closing and covers it when your cat sleeps. Often, if you can see the third eyelid, it could mean your cat is not feeling well.

Fluffy Red Kitten with Blue Eyes

What does your kitten see?

Cats have an amazing ability to see well in low light and detect even the slightest movement. However, as your kitten's eyes develop, they must be protected from bright light to reduce the risk of eye damage.

1/4

Sensory receptors

Cats have two types of sensory receptors— rods and cones. Rods support vision during daylight, and cones support vision in low light. With 200 million rods, a cat is well suited to seeing in low light.

Cat is on the sofa. Curious kitten at home
2/4

Colour field

Cones in the eyes help us see different colours. Humans have three types of cones that let us see green, blue and red. Cats have two types and only see green and blue.

Grey cat playing with paw in air
3/4

Motion perception

Cats can see movement very well but have difficulty finding motionless prey. Their daytime vision is unclear since they do not see all the colours, and their close-up vision is not as sharp.

Curious kitten stands on a bed covered with a white blanket
4/4

It adds up

These unique differences in eye structure allow your kitten to detect motion from a distance, have exceptional vision in low light, and the third eyelid protects their eyes from injury. So, you can see how your cat is perfectly suited to be active after dark.

Kitten jumping through flowers

 

Your kitten's vision—and hearing—timeline

As your kitten's eyes open, their vision will start out blurry and slowly clear up. By the time they are six weeks old, their vision will be pretty clear. Their ears are also on a similar timeline and will develop over time until both senses are as sharp as adult cats.

Orange and white kitten standing indoors

When should you be concerned about your kitten's eyes?

Not all kittens' eyes open up at the same time, or even both eyes together. But if your kitten's eyes have not opened by two weeks, take them to your veterinarian to rule out any problems or abnormalities.

Kittens can develop crusty secretions in their eyes. It's vital to keep your kitten's face and eyes clean. Bacterial and viral infections are common and can damage eyesight—routinely grooming your kitten will reduce the risk of them. Kitten eye care involves washing your kitten's face gently with a soft cloth and warm, clean water. Wipe the eyes from the nose outward. Be careful not to force their eyes to open. They must open naturally.

Golden kitten lying down licking paw

Other potential eye problems indicating a vet visit for kittens are:

  • Entropion: The eyelids turn in, causing discomfort and inflammation to the eye and lids
  • Conjunctivitis: Inflammation of the tissue inside the eyelids
  • Epiphora: A tear duct is wholly or partially obstructed
  • Prolapse: The third eyelid is visible
  • Retinal detachment: This can happen from a blow to the head or a significant drop and can seriously affect their vision if left untreated

When to seek professional help:

If you notice your kitten has red eyes, discharge, crust, a bump under the eyelid, swelling, itching, poor space location, and frequent startles.


Related articles

Cat laying down

When to spay a female cat?

Read more
SACRED BIRMAN KITTEN & MOTHER - START OF LIFE EMBLEMATIC

Kitten growth programme

Read more

Like & share this page