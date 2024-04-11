Taking care of your kitten’s health involves a trip to the vet for advice, vaccinations, deworming and more. As a cat lover, you know that routine vet care doesn’t cease when your kitten reaches adulthood. No matter how healthy your feline may seem to be, life-long healthcare is a tremendous gift of caring you can provide to your cat.

Why your cat needs vaccines to stay healthy

Cat vaccinations are essential because they strengthen the immune system against potentially fatal diseases. These vaccinations work by introducing a weakened or killed form of the disease-causing pathogen into your cat's body. This triggers the immune system to recognise the invader and produce antibodies that fight against it.

If your feline friend later comes into contact with the actual disease-causing agent, their immune system will be prepared to respond quickly and effectively, preventing the full-blown illness.

Do indoor cats need vaccines?

If you have an indoor-only cat, you might wonder why it’s still important to vaccinate your cat. While indoor cats may have a lower risk of exposure to certain infectious diseases compared to outdoor cats, they still need vaccinations for several important reasons.

Indoor cats may be exposed to diseases brought in by visitors including other pets or family members who have been in contact with infected animals. Furthermore, some infectious agents can be transmitted through the air, making it possible for indoor cats to be exposed to respiratory diseases even without direct contact with other animals.

Even the most cautious indoor cat can accidentally escape outside. Or you may have to leave your cat at a boarding facility or veterinary hospital. If this happens, your cat may come into contact with other animals, including stray or unvaccinated cats, potentially exposing them to disease.

Vaccinations that fit your cat's lifestyle

The vaccination needs of indoor cats may differ from those of outdoor cats. Consult with your vet to develop a vaccination plan tailored to your cat's specific lifestyle and individual risk factors. Regular veterinary check-ups and vaccinations are essential to maintain the health and well-being of all cats, regardless of their living environment.