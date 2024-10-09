Gastrointestinal health issues in cats
Precise, veterinarian-recommended nutrition for cats with gastrointestinal needs.
Get them back to their best
Messes in the litter box? Digestive issues can leave your cat uncomfortable.
But, when your cat is dealing with digestive upset, homemade diets, including chicken and rice, may not have the nutrients to help get your cat on the road to recovery. That’s why your veterinarian might recommend a diet packed with nutrients to help support your cat’s digestive health.
