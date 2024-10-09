Renal cat food - kidney health care and support
ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET® RENAL™ cat formulas are highly palatable and nutritionally help to support kidney function in cats.
Kidney health in cats
The primary function of the kidneys is to regulate the normal balance of fluid and minerals within your pet’s body and remove waste substances from the blood. Our diets are developed by nutritionists and veterinarians to specifically support renal function.
Renal Health Warning Signs
- Increased thirst and urination
- Poor appetite
- Weight loss
- Vomiting
- Diarrhoea
- Poor hair/coat
Expert health advice for your cat
Get expert advice on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.