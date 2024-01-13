Some cats can have fussier appetites than others. If this is true of your cat, then it’s important to select a food product that not only appeals to its natural preferences, but that also contains nutrients that will support its general health. Suitable for adult cats, ROYAL CANIN® Aroma Exigent is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your fussy cat in mind, in order to support optimal health. ROYAL CANIN® Aroma Exigent has been specifically designed to stimulate your cat’s natural preference through its special aromatic profile. To help your cat maintain an ideal weight, the energy content in ROYAL CANIN® Aroma Exigent has been specially adapted to allow for optimal bodyweight support. ROYAL CANIN® has developed 3 different formulas – to satisfy even the fussiest cats! These products are all part of our Feline Preference range and also include ROYAL CANIN® Savour Exigent and ROYAL CANIN® Protein Exigent. ROYAL CANIN® Aroma Exigent also contains carefully selected nutrients that help to support and maintain the health of your adult cat’s urinary system.