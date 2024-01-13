Your British Shorthair Kitten's growth period is a time of change and new discoveries. To develop the strong, muscular body type that's typical of this breed, your kitten needs the right nutritional support. ROYAL CANIN® British Shorthair Kitten food is specially formulated with the unique nutritional needs of your kitten in mind; giving your kitten the best start in life is what paves the way for healthy development into its adult years. While your kitten's immune system is still developing, it needs a little extra support from its diet. The patented complex of antioxidants in this food includes the all-essential vitamin E and helps to support your kitten's natural defences. Because your kitten's digestive system remains immature until around 12 months of age, selecting food that's inclusive of high quality proteins is important for its digestive health. That's why this food contains Low Indigestible Proteins (or L.I.P); a form of protein that's specifically known to be highly digestible. It also contains prebiotics that help to support a good balance in the intestinal flora. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® British Shorthair Kitten is also available as wet food in a delicious gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.