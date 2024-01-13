Hairball Care
Dry food for cats
Balanced and complete feed for adult cats - Recommended to help reduce hairball formation.
Sizes available
400g
2kg
4kg
10kg
Cats often spend large parts of its day self-grooming, and can therefore swallow large quantities of hair. This ingested hair can become compacted in the digestive tract, resulting in the formation of hairballs which are then either regurgitated or eliminated through its faeces.ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care is composed of a specific blend of dietary fibres, including psyllium (rich in mucilage) and insoluble fibres to help naturally stimulate healthy intestinal transit. As a result, hair swallowed daily can be eliminated in its faeces rather than building up in the stomach and being regurgitated.ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care contains a precise combination of nutrients with a high protein content (34%) and a high fat content (15%) to ensure that a healthy level of nutrients is maintained effectively.ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care has been proven to eliminate twice as much excess hair in a cat's body after just 14 days of feeding.To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care is also available as wet food in delicious gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.
Hairball care
What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? Hairball care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which naturally helps reduce hairball formation. The exclusive Hairball care complex is composed of a specific blend of dietary fibres, including psyllium (rich in mucilage), and insoluble fibres to help naturally stimulate intestinal transit. As a consequence, hair swallowed daily can be eliminated in the faeces rather than building up in the stomach and being regurgitated.
Prone to hairballs
Is your cat prone to hairball formation? Cats spend a large portion of their day grooming, and therefore can swallow large quantities of hair. This ingested hair can become compacted in the digestive tract forming hairballs which are either regurgitated or eliminated through the faeces.
Proven results / x2 / hair excretion / in 14 days / dietary fibre blend / psyllium
Proven results: the exclusive use of Hairball care is effective after 14 days, doubling* the amount of hair that is eliminated naturally in the faeces. *Royal Canin internal study, 2013 - Compared to a control feed for adult cats not containing the Hairball Care exclusive complex.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Cat's weight
|3 kg
|4 kg
|5 kg
|6 kg
|Ideal weight
|45 g
|55 g
|65 g
|74 g
|Overweight
|36 g
|44 g
|52 g
|59 g