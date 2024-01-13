Indoor Appetite Control
Dry food for cats
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for indoor adult cats (from 1 to 7 years old) with a tendency to overeat.
Sizes available
400g
2kg
4kg
ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Appetite Control is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your indoor cat in mind.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">If your indoor cat has a tendency to overeat, then it's important that its diet contains nutrients that help to control its food intake.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Appetite Control helps indoor cats to regulate their appetite in a natural way, thanks to a balanced content of protein and fibres.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">The inclusion of highly digestible protein in ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Appetite Control helps to reduce not only the quantity of your cat's stools, but also the odour.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Thanks to the inclusion of specific fibres, including psyllium, ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Appetite Control also helps to naturally stimulate intestinal transit, meaning that the occurrence of hairballs is significantly reduced.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Appetite Control also helps to support and maintain the health of your adult indoor cat's urinary system.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Variations of ROYAL CANIN® Indoor dry food are also available, depending on your cat's lifestyle, appearance, and age:<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 0pt 36pt; text-indent: -18pt"><span>·<span style="font: 7pt "Times New Roman""> </span></span>Indoor 27<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 0pt 36pt; text-indent: -18pt"><span>·<span style="font: 7pt "Times New Roman""> </span></span>Indoor Long Hair<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt 36pt; text-indent: -18pt"><span>·<span style="font: 7pt "Times New Roman""> </span></span>Indoor 7+
Overeating control
Indoor cats have a more sedentary lifestyle and may tend to overeat. Indoor Appetite Control helps indoor cats regulate their appetite in a natural way thanks to a balanced content of protein and fibre, which contributes to maintaining ideal weight.
Stool odour reduction
A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit and smelly stools. Indoor Appetite Control contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and helps reduce the quantity and odour of stools. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Hairball reduction
Indoor Appetite Control helps stimulate intestinal transit and the elimination of ingested hair thanks to specific fibres including psyllium.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Cat weight
|3 kg
|4 kg
|5 kg
|6kg
|Ideal weight
|47g (27g+ 1 pouch)
|58g (38+ 1 pouch)
|68g ( 48g+ 1 pouch)
|78g (57g +1 pouch)
|Overweight
|38g (17g + 1 pouch)
|46g (26g+ 1 pouch)
|54g ( 34g+ 1 pouch)
|62g ( 42g+ 1 pouch)