Indoor Long Hair
Dry food for cats
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult long-haired cats (from 1 to 7 years old) living indoors.
Sizes available
400g
2kg
4kg
10kg
Hairball reduction
Long-haired cats living indoors are particularly prone to hairballs. Indoor Long Hair helps stimulate intestinal transit and the elimination of ingested hair in a natural way. This formula contains a combination of specific fibres including psyllium.
Stool odour reduction
A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit and smelly stools. Indoor Long Hair contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and helps reduce the quantity and odour of stools. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Skin & coat health
Skin and coat are the reflection of overall health. Indoor Long Hair contains specific fatty acids including EPA and DHA to help maintain a healthy skin and a shiny coat.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Cat weight
|3 Kg
|4 Kg
|5 Kg
|6 Kg
|Ideal weight
|44 g
|54 g
|64 g
|73 g
|25 g + 1 pouch “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|35 g + 1 pouch “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|45 g + 1 pouch “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|53 g + 1 pouch “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|Overweight
|35 g
|43 g
|51 g
|58 g
|16 g + 1 pouch “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|24 g + 1 pouch “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|32 g + 1 pouch “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|39 g + 1 pouch “Royal Canin Instinctive”