Kitten

Kitten

Dry food for cats

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for 2nd age kittens (up to 12 months old).

Sizes available

50g

400g

800g

2kg

4kg

10kg

What is the right portion?
PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Immune system support

Growth is an essential stage in the kitten’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. Kitten helps support the 2nd age kitten’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Healthy growth

Adapted content of protein, vitamins and minerals including vitamin D and calcium. High energy content to fit this intense growth period.

L.I.P.

Selected protein with digestibility over 90% (Royal Canin).

Digestive health

Enhanced digestive tolerance thanks to highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (including FOS). *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION