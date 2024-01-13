Norwegian Forest Cat Adult

Dry food for cats

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Norwegian Forest Cats - Over 12 months old.

Sizes available

400g

2kg

10kg

What is the right portion?
PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Norwegian Forest Cat Adult food is formulated with the specific needs of the Norwegian Forest breed in mind. Its tailor-made, three-tier kibble is adapted to the Norwegian Forest Cat's strong jaw and encourages prolonged chewing in order to reduce the speed at which it eats.A specific blend of fibres helps to naturally stimulate your cat's intestinal transit and helps to reduce and control the formation of hairballs.The Norwegian Forest Cat has a thick coat consisting of a water-repellent upper coat and a woolly, thick undercoat for insulation. The exclusive complex of nutrients in ROYAL CANIN® Norwegian Forest Cat Adult food helps to support the skin's barrier role to effectively maintain an ideal skin health and good coat condition.Containing an adapted formula that helps to maintain an ideal bodyweight, ROYAL CANIN® Norwegian Forest Cat Adult food also helps support healthy bones and joints. It's enriched with L-Carnitine, an important nutrient that's involved in maintaining a healthy fat metabolism.

product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Exclusive formula - Borage oil & L-carnitine

Healthy skin & coat

The Norwegian Forest Cat’s thick coat consists of a water-repellent upper coat and a woolly thick undercoat for insulation. An exclusive complex of nutrients helps support the skin’s “barrier” role and maintain skin health and coat condition. Enriched with Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids.

Special Norwegian jaw

This specially designed three-branched kibble is adapted to the Norwegian Forest Cat’s strong jaw. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help reduce the rate of food intake.

The strength of the north

Large, strongly built body Double coat with a dense woolly undercoat Triangle-shaped head Almond-shaped eyes.

Urinary health

Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

Ideal weight & joint health

Because of her large size, a tendency to gain weight and a preference for climbing, the Norwegian Forest Cat can put strain on her joints. An adapted formula helps maintain ideal weight while helping to support healthy bones and joints. Enriched with EPA and DHA.

L-carnitine

Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism.

Hairball reduction

With a dense semi-long double coat, the Norwegian Forest Cat is predisposed to hairball formation. A specific blend of fibres helps to naturally stimulate intestinal transit, eliminate ingested hair and control hairball formation.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION