Dry food for cats
Complete feed for cats - Specially for adult cats (from 1 to 7 years old) with frequent access to the outdoors and regular activity
2kg
If your cat is partial to the outdoors and leads an active lifestyle, it's important to ensure that its diet effectively supports its natural defences.ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor has a high energy and calorie content to ensure it meets the nutritional requirements for cats with an active, outdoor lifestyle. Having a high-energy diet will also help your cat cope with weather changes throughout the seasons.Developed with a special formula of nutritional antioxidants, ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor helps to support your cat's immune system; while the inclusion of prebiotics support the intestinal flora for optimal intestinal health.To assist strenuous movements, such as running, leaping and climbing, ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor contains a combination of Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) to support your cat's joint health.
ACTIVITY SUPPORT
Cats with access to the outdoors may have a higher level of activity and therefore need higher calorie nutrition. They also have to endure variations in outside temperatures. OUTDOOR has a high energy content to meet the needs of active cats.
URINARY HEALTH
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
SKIN BARRIER
Helps support skin health thanks to a combination of amino acids and vitamins. A complex of antioxidants helps neutralise free radicals to maintain cellular health.
JOINT HEALTH
Contributes to joint health thanks to a combination of joint supporting nutrients and fatty acids (EPA and DHA).
|Cat's weight
|Ideal weight
|Overweight
|3 kg
|40 g (23 g + 1 pouch)
|32 g (15 g + 1 pouch)
|4 kg
|49 g (32 g + 1 pouch)
|39 g (22 g + 1 pouch)
|5 kg
|58 g (41 g + 1 pouch)
|46 g (29 g + 1 pouch)
|6 kg
|66 g (49g + 1 pouch)
|53 g (35 g + 1 pouch)