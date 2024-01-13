Persian kittens have typical breed characteristics that need to be taken into account when you choose its food. Your Persian kitten's wellbeing and growth deserves special attention, especially while its immune system is still developing.ROYAL CANIN® Persian Kitten is formulated with the specific needs of your Persian kitten in mind. By giving them food with the very best nutritional support, you're giving them the healthiest start in life.It's been noted by breeders that your Persian kitten's digestive system will develop gradually and remain immature for a while. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Persian Kitten is formulated with highly digestible protein that's of the highest quality. It also contains an adapted fibre content (including psyllium) and prebiotics to help support a good balance in the intestinal flora.The type of kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Persian Kitten is designed with your Persian kitten's jaw and head shape in mind; its small, rectangular shape and soft texture makes it easy for it to successfully pick it up and chew. What's more, this specially formulated food includes a patented complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E, that help to support your kitten's natural defences.