The Ragdoll is a remarkably stunning cat with captivating eyes and a soft, silky coat. The Ragdoll breed is large and loving with an affectionate and sociable nature; an absolute joy to be around. Royal Canin Ragdoll Adult food will help to maintain your cat's healthy skin and a well-nourished coat through a combination of specific nutrients; including amino acids, vitamins, and both omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.Royal Canin Ragdoll Adult food contains a concentrated amount of taurine to help support healthy cardiac function for your cat.The Ragdoll's large frame and heavy bones can be physically demanding, which is why ROYAL CANIN® Ragdoll Adult is designed with an enrichment of EPA and DHA (found in fish oil) to help support strong bones and healthy joints. The Royal Canin Ragdoll Adult kibble is meticulously crafted to adapt to the Ragdoll cat's broad jaw, allowing it to be easily grasped to encourage chewing and support oral hygiene.