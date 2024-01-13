Savour Exigent
Dry food for cats
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for very fussy adult cats over 1 year old.
Sizes available
50g
400g
800g
2kg
4kg
10kg
12kg
Some cats have fussy appetites and might refuse to eat the food you give them. However, this behaviour is not an inherent trait in cats and can therefore be rectified by selecting food that not only contains healthy nutrients, but that also appeals to your cat's particular appetite.Some cats that exhibit signs of fussiness are attracted by diversity in the food bowl. To stimulate your cat's natural preference, Savour Exigent contains two synergistic types of kibbles, each with a different formula and texture to enhance dual savour sensation in even the fussiest of cats.What's more, the specifically adapted energy content in ROYAL CANIN® Savour Exigent helps to maintain the ideal bodyweight of an adult cat like yours.Suitable for both indoor and outdoor cats, ROYAL CANIN® Savour Exigent will continue to stimulate your cat's appetite and provide it with all the nutrients it needs to remain active and healthy.
Dual savour sensation
Some fussy cats are most attracted by diversity and prefer food with different savours. With two synergistic kibbles of different shape, composition and texture, Savour Exigent stimulates the natural preference of these cats.
Optimal weight
Adapted energy content to help maintain the fussy cat at ideal weight.
Individual preference
Each cat has a natural preference when selecting food: aromatic profile, savour diversity or protein level. In response Royal canin has developed three different formulas to satisfy even the fussiest cats.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Cat's weight
|Thin
|Ideal weight
|Overweight
|3 kg
|51 g
|43 g
|-
|4 kg
|63 g
|53 g
|42 g
|5 kg
|74 g
|62 g
|49 g
|6 kg
|-
|70 g
|56 g