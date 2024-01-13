ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps to maintain a healthy urinary tract in your cat.ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Care is an exclusive formula that maintains a healthy urine concentration by regulating the mineral balance and maintaining a low urinary pH, leading to less concentrated urine.When compared to a regular diet, ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Care has been proven in just 10 days to be 2x more effective in supporting lower urinary tract health.To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Care is also available as wet food in delicious gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.