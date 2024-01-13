Anallergenic
Dry food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
2kg
4kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
Oligopeptides
Low molecular weight peptides to reduce the risk of adverse food reaction.
Allergen restriction
Formula and production process aimed at excluding sources of food allergens.
Antioxidant complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: maize starch, feather hydrolysate with low molecular weight (source of L amino acids and oligopeptides), copra oil, soya oil, vegetable fibres, minerals, animal fat, fish oil, chicory pulp, fructo-oligo-saccharides, maltodextrin, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, dextrose, marigold extract (source of lutein). Protein source: feather hydrolysate with low molecular weight. Carbohydrate source: maize starch.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 36500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 42 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.8 mg, E4 (Copper): 15 mg, E5 (Manganese): 55 mg, E6 (Zinc): 162 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.26 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Antioxidants. - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 24.6% - Fat content: 17.0% - Crude ash: 7.6% - Crude fibres: 3.7%. Per kg: Essential fatty acids (Linoleic acid - Arachidonic acid): 33.9 g .
Feeding instructions: see table. Water should be available at all times. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Cat weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2 kg
|39 g
|32 g
|26 g
|3 kg
|52 g
|43 g
|35 g
|4 kg
|64 g
|53 g
|42 g
|6 kg
|85 g
|71 g
|57 g
|8 kg
|104 g
|87 g
|69 g