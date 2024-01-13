Calm

Calm

Dry food for cats

From 12 months.

Sizes available

50g

500g

2kg

4kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Emotional balance

Alpha-S1 casein trypsic hydrolysate and an adequate content of tryptophan (amino acid) to help maintain emotional balance.

Skin barrier

A patented complex to support the barrier effect of the skin.

Digestive tolerance

Nutrients which support a balanced intestinal flora and digestive transit.

Hairball regulator

A combination of fibre to facilitate intestinal transit and the elimination of hairballs in stools.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION