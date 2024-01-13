Calm
Dry food for cats
From 12 months.
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Emotional balance
Alpha-S1 casein trypsic hydrolysate and an adequate content of tryptophan (amino acid) to help maintain emotional balance.
Skin barrier
A patented complex to support the barrier effect of the skin.
Digestive tolerance
Nutrients which support a balanced intestinal flora and digestive transit.
Hairball regulator
A combination of fibre to facilitate intestinal transit and the elimination of hairballs in stools.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, maize, rice, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, vegetable fibres, animal fats, beet pulp, minerals, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, hydrolysed milk protein**, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 24900 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 40 mg, E2 (Iodine): 2.8 mg, E4 (Copper): 8 mg, E5 (Manganese): 54 mg, E6 (Zinc): 202 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.1 mg, Tryptophan: 3.6 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 36% - Fat content: 11% - Crude ash: 7.9% - Crude fibres: 4% - **Alpha-S1 casein trypsic hydrolysate: 0.94 g/kg.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Cat's weight
|2 kg
|-
|3 kg
|-
|4 kg
|-
|5 kg
|-
|6 kg
|-
|7 kg
|-
|8 kg
|-
|9 kg
|-
|10 kg
|-
|-
|Thin
|39 g
|3/8 cup
|58 g
|5/8 cup
|77 g
|6/8 cup
|96 g
|1 cup
|116 g
|1+2/8 cup
|-
|-
|Normal
|30 g
|3/8 cup
|45 g
|4/8 cup
|61 g
|5/8 cup
|76 g
|6/8 cup
|91 g
|1 cup
|106 g
|1+1/8 cup
|121 g
|1+2/8 cup
|136 g
|1+3/8 cup
|152 g
|1+5/8 cup
|-
|Overweight
|-62 g
|5/8 cup
|74 g
|6/8 cup
|87 g
|7/8 cup
|99 g
|1 cup
|112 g
|1+1/8 cup
|124 g
|1+2/8 cup