Dental

Dental

Dry food for cats

Complete feed for adulot cats with oral sensitivity.

Sizes available

50g

1.5kg

3kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Tartar control

Nutrient that traps the calcium in saliva so reducing tartar deposits.

Urine dilution

Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.

Digestive security

Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.

Hairball regulator

A combination of fibre to facilitate intestinal transit and the elimination of hairballs in stools.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION