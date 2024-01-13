Diabetic

Wet food for cats

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.

Sizes available

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS

RECOMMENDED FOR CASES OF: 1. Diabetes Mellitus and a Body Condition Score (BCS) ≤ 6/, 2. Diabetes Mellitus and a BCS ≥ 7/9, until glycemic control has been achieved* / NOT RECOMMENDED IN CASE OF: Growth, gestation/lactation

BENEFITS

Glucomodulation

Specific formula utilising cereals with a low glycaemic index and selected fibres to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic cats.

High Protein

Helps reduce net energy supply and maintenance of muscle mass essential in diabetic cats.

Low starch

Formula that contains a reduced level of starch to help limit postprandial blood glucose.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION