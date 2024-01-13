Diabetic
Wet food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
RECOMMENDED FOR CASES OF: 1. Diabetes Mellitus and a Body Condition Score (BCS) ≤ 6/, 2. Diabetes Mellitus and a BCS ≥ 7/9, until glycemic control has been achieved* / NOT RECOMMENDED IN CASE OF: Growth, gestation/lactation
BENEFITS
Glucomodulation
Specific formula utilising cereals with a low glycaemic index and selected fibres to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic cats.
High Protein
Helps reduce net energy supply and maintenance of muscle mass essential in diabetic cats.
Low starch
Formula that contains a reduced level of starch to help limit postprandial blood glucose.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: Poultry by-products, pork by-products, pork blood products, modified maize starch, hydrolysed pork gelatin, powdered cellulose, minerals, fish oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 270IU, Iron (3b103): 3mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 0.4mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 3mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 0.8mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 8mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 1g.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 8.9% - Fat content: 3.2% - Crude ash: 1.7% - Crude fibres: 1.1% - Moisture: 82.5% - Essential fatty acids: 0.54% - Total sugars: 1.3% - Starch: 1.2% - source of carbohydrates: modified corn starch - rice.
|Cat weight (kg)
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|Grams
|Can 410 g
|Grams
|Can 410 g
|Grams
|Can 410 g
|2
|195
|2 +1/2
|165
|2
|130
|1 +1/2
|2,5
|230
|2 +1/2
|190
|2
|155
|2
|3
|260
|3
|220
|2 +1/2
|175
|2
|3,5
|290
|3 +1/2
|245
|3
|195
|2 +1/2
|4
|320
|4
|270
|3
|215
|2 +1/2
|4,5
|350
|4
|290
|3 +1/2
|235
|3
|5
|375
|4 +1/2
|315
|3 +1/2
|250
|3
|5,5
|405
|5
|335
|4
|270
|3
|6
|430
|5
|355
|4
|285
|3 +1/2
|6,5
|455
|5 +1/2
|380
|4 +1/2
|300
|3 +1/2
|7
|480
|5 +1/2
|400
|4 +1/2
|320
|4
|7,5
|500
|6
|420
|5
|335
|4
|8
|525
|6
|440
|5
|350
|4
|8,5
|550
|6 +1/2
|460
|5 +1/2
|365
|4 +1/2
|9
|570
|6 +1/2
|475
|5 +1/2
|380
|4 +1/2
|9,5
|595
|7
|495
|6
|395
|4 +1/2
|10
|615
|7
|515
|6
|410
|5