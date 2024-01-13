Benefits: Early renal support / Age support / Digestive support / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is formulated to help support your senior cat’s kidneys in the early stages of kidney disease. This diet is formulated with antioxidants, EPA and DHA, as well as a moderate phosphorus content to help support your cat’s kidneys at the first signs of impairment. To further support your ageing cat through its senior years, this diet contains extracts from the Green Lipped Mussel. Thanks to an ideal balance of fibres and prebiotics, this formula is highly palatable and supports healthy digestions and transit. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy.* *Subject to product availability