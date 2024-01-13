Fibre Response

Dry food for cats

Complete feed for adult cats.

Sizes available

50g

400g

2kg

4kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Digestive security

Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.

Easy transit

A specific combination of dietary fibre to help facilitate intestinal transit.

EPA/DHA

EPA/DHA to help maintain a healthy digestive system.

Antioxidant complex

A patented synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION