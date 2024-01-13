Gastro Intestinal Pouch
Wet food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for cats.
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Digestive security
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
High energy
Adequate energy intake to meet the needs of a cat without overloading the stomach.
High palatability
High palatability to satisfy decreased or fussy appetites.
EPA/DHA
Essential fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, oils and fats, minerals, derivatives of vegetable origin, sugars, yeasts.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 295 IU, E1 (Iron): 11 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.7 mg, E5 (Manganese): 3.3 mg, E6 (Zinc): 33 mg - Technological additives: Pentasodium triphosphate: 1.2 g.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 7.6% - Fat content: 5.6% - Crude ash: 1.6% - Crude fibre: 0.8% - Moisture: 80% - Metabolisable energy: 940 kcal/kg - Sodium: 0.11% - Potassium: 0.14% - Omega 6 essential fatty acids: 1% and Omega 3 essential fatty acids (EPA/DHA): 0.1%.
|Cat's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|2 kg
|150 g
|1+ 4/8 pouch
|125 g
|1 + 2/8 pouch
|-
|-
|3 kg
|195 g
|2 pouch
|165 g
|1 + 6/8 pouch
|-
|-
|4 kg
|240 g
|2 + 4/8 pouch
|200 g
|2 pouch
|160 g
|1+ 4/8 pouch
|5 kg
|285 g
|2 + 6/8 pouch
|235 g
|2 + 2/8 pouch
|190 g
|2 pouch
|6 kg
|325 g
|3 + 2/8 pouch
|270 g
|2 + 6/8 pouch
|215 g
|2 + 2/8 pouch
|7 kg
|-
|-
|300 g
|3 pouch
|240 g
|2 + 4/8 pouch
|8 kg
|-
|-
|330 g
|3 + 2/8 pouch
|265 g
|2 + 6/8 pouch
|9 kg
|-
|-
|360 g
|3 + 4/8 pouch
|290 g
|3 pouch
|10 kg
|-
|-
|385 g
|3 + 6/8 pouch
|310 g
|3 pouch