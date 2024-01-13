Benefits: Digestive Support / High Energy / Microbiome Support S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Hairball is specifically formulated to help support your cat’s digestive health in cases of acute and chronic diarrhea, maldigestion or similar gastrointestinal sensitivities. A highly digestible formula, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion. A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load. Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome. This diet is also formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount. Mixed feeding possibilities: To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is also available as wet food in our thin slices in gravy texture.* Mixed feeding provides your cat with a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite. Wet food offers a rich aroma and its moisture content helps to keep your pet hydrated, while dry food delivers nutrition in small serving sizes to avoid overloading the gastrointestinal tract. *Subject to product availability