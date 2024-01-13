GASTROINTESTINAL KITTEN
Dry food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for cats - Specially for kittens
Sizes available
400g
2kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Benefits: Digestive support / Optimal Growth / Microbiome Support ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Kitten is specifically formulated to help support your kitten’s digestive health in cases of chronic diarrhoea or similar gastrointestinal sensitivities. This diet is formulated to provide high energy levels and adapted levels of nutrients to meet the needs of a growing kitten. This highly digestible formula is enriched with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit as well as a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each kitten’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Kitten is also available as wet food in our ultra-soft mousse texture.* * These products are also suitable for mothers during gestation and lactation. * Subject to product availability.
FORMULA FEATURES TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
TITLES TEXT
FORMULA FEATURES BENEFITS HOW TO FEED YOUR CAT?
PACKAGING TEXT
Easyopen Zipsystem Freshpack Protective atmosphere Packaged under a protective atmosphere to preserve freshness and nutritional quality for longer.
MIXED-FEEDING SENTENCE
These products are also suitable for queens during gestation and lactation. Please ask your veterinarian for the correct rationing.
LEGAL TEXT
BEST BEFORE www.royalcanin.com Manufactured in the EU unless the factory identification code is ZA, RU, CN or KO. ©Royal Canin SAS. All Rights Reserved.
FEEDING GUIDELINE
HOW TO FEED YOUR KITTEN? DRY ONLY KITTEN'S AGE IN MONTHS ADULT WEIGHT kg MIX: DRY+WET BEST MIX FEEDING WITH WATER g Metabolisable energy: kcal/kg
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs' health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
SENSITIVITIES
2C. Vomiting, diarrhoea or loose stools are the most common signs of digestive issues.
FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Rehydratable kibble to encourage food intake and help transition from milk to solid food.
5C. MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome.
5B. OPTIMAL GROWTH
High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing kitten.
5A. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres to support a healthy digestion and transit.
|KITTEN'S AGE (in months)
|ADULT WEIGHT
|3Kg
|3Kg
|4kg
|4kg
|5kg
|5kg
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|1-2
|24-39
|2/8-3/8
|27-46
|2/8-3/8
|34-52
|2/8-4/8
|3-4
|50-54
|3/8-4/8
|58-63
|4/8
|67-74
|5/8
|5-6
|55-54
|4/8
|65-63
|4/8-5/8
|77-75
|5/8
|7-8
|51-48
|4/8-3/8
|61-58
|4/8
|72-68
|5/8
|9-10
|45-43
|3/8
|55-52
|4/8
|64-61
|4/8
|11-12
|41-39
|3/8
|50-48
|3/8
|58-56
|4/8
|GESTATION (in weeks)
|MOTHER'S WEIGHT
|2Kg
|2Kg
|5kg
|5kg
|10kg
|10kg
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|Gestation minimum Week 3
|39
|1/8
|74
|1/4
|121
|1/2
|Gestation maximum Week 9
|60
|1/4
|115
|1/2
|188
|3/4
|Lactation
|ad libitum