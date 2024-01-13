Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie
Dry food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for cats.
Sizes available
50g
400g
2kg
4kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Digestive security
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
High palatability
High palatability to satisfy decreased or fussy appetites.
EPA/DHA
EPA/DHA to help maintain a healthy digestive system.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: rice, dehydrated poultry meat, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, minerals, soya oil, beet pulp, egg powder, fish oil, yeasts, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 22600 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 35 mg, E2 (Iodine): 2.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 6 mg, E5 (Manganese): 46 mg, E6 (Zinc): 152 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.06 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 35% - Fat content: 13% - Crude ash: 8.1% - Crude fibres: 5% - Per kg: EPA/DHA: 3 g - Sodium: 5 g - Potassium: 8 g.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Cat's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|2 kg
|41 g
|3/8 cup
|34 g
|3/8 cup
|-
|-
|3 kg
|55 g
|5/8 cup
|46 g
|4/8 cup
|-
|-
|4 kg
|67 g
|6/8 cup
|56 g
|5/8 cup
|-
|-
|5 kg
|79 g
|7/8 cup
|66 g
|6/8 cup
|52 g
|4/8 cup
|6 kg
|89 g
|7/8 cup
|75 g
|6/8 cup
|60 g
|5/8 cup
|7 kg
|--83 g
|7/8 cup
|67 g
|6/8 cup
|8 kg
|--92 g
|1 cup
|73 g
|6/8 cup
|9 kg
|--100 g
|1 cup
|80 g
|7/8 cup
|10 kg
|--107 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|86 g
|7/8 cup