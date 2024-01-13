Hepatic
Dry food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for cats.
What is the right portion?
50g
2kg
4kg
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
High energy
Adequate energy content to meet the needs of adult cats without overloading the stomach.
High palatability
High palatability to satisfy decreased or fussy appetites.
Low copper
Low level of copper to help reduce its accumulation in liver cells.
Antioxidant complex
A patented synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
Composition: rice, animal fats, maize, wheat gluten*, dehydrated pork protein*, maize gluten, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, chicory pulp, fish oil, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15600 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 12 mg, E2 (Iodine): 5.8 mg, E4 (Copper): 5 mg, E5 (Manganese): 57 mg, E6 (Zinc): 225 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.41 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 26% - Fat content: 22% - Crude ash: 6.9% - Crude fibres: 5% - Sodium: 0.3% - Per kg: Copper: 5 mg - Essential fatty acids: 54 g
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Cat's weight
|2 kg
|-
|3 kg
|-
|4 kg
|-
|5 kg
|-
|6 kg
|-
|7 kg
|-
|8 kg
|-
|9 kg
|-
|10 kg
|-
|Lean
|37 g
|3/8 cup
|49 g
|4/8 cup
|61 g
|5/8 cup
|71 g
|6/8 cup
|81 g
|7/8 cup
|---
|Normal
|31 g
|2/8 cup
|41 g
|3/8 cup
|51 g
|4/8 cup
|59 g
|5/8 cup
|68 g
|5/8 cup
|75 g
|6/8 cup
|83 g
|7/8 cup
|90 g
|7/8 cup
|97 g
|1 cup
|Overweight
|40 g
|3/8 cup
|47 g
|4/8 cup
|54 g
|4/8 cup
|60 g
|5/8 cup
|66 g
|5/8 cup
|72 g
|6/8 cup
|78 g
|6/8 cup