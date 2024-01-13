Neutered Young Female
Dry food for cats
Complete feed for cats - For adult female cats from neutering up to 7 years old.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
50g
400g
500g
1.5kg
2kg
3.5kg
4kg
10kg
12kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Lean body mass
A diet rich in protein to halp maintain ideal weight in neutered female cats.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution helps maintain a urinary environment less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, maize, rice, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, vegetable fibres, animal fats, beet pulp, minerals, fish oil, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 20500 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, E1 (Iron): 46 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.6 mg, E4 (Copper): 8 mg, E5 (Manganese): 60 mg, E6 (Zinc): 179 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 37% - Fat content: 10% - Crude ash: 8.4% - Crude fibres: 4.3%.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Cat's weight
|Lean - Active
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight - Inactive
|-
|2 kg
|42 g
|4/8 cup
|35 g
|3/8 cup
|28 g
|3/8 cup
|3 kg
|56 g
|5/8 cup
|47 g
|4/8 cup
|37 g
|3/8 cup
|4 kg
|69 g
|6/8 cup
|57 g
|5/8 cup
|46 g
|4/8 cup
|5 kg
|81 g
|7/8 cup
|67 g
|6/8 cup
|54 g
|5/8 cup
|6 kg
|92 g
|1 cup
|77 g
|7/8 cup
|61 g
|5/8 cup
|7 kg
|103 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|86 g
|1 cup
|68 g
|6/8 cup
|8 kg
|113 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|94 g
|1 cup
|75 g
|7/8 cup
|9 kg
|123 g
|1 + 3/8 cup
|102 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|82 g
|7/8 cup
|10 kg
|132 g
|1 + 4/8 cup
|110 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|88 g
|1 cup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mix feeding ration table
|-
|-
|-
|-
|with Neutered Adult Maintenance
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cat's weight
|Lean - Active
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight - Inactive
|-
|-
|1 Wet Pouch of Neutered Adult Maintenance + Dry
|-
|1 Wet Pouch of Neutered Adult Maintenance + Dry
|-
|1 Wet Pouch of Neutered Adult Maintenance + Dry
|-
|2 kg
|19 g
|2/8 cup
|12 g
|1/8 cup
|5 g-
|-
|3 kg
|33 g
|3/8 cup
|23 g
|2/8 cup
|14 g
|2/8 cup
|4 kg
|45 g
|4/8 cup
|34 g
|3/8 cup
|22 g
|2/8 cup
|5 kg
|57 g
|5/8 cup
|44 g
|4/8 cup
|30 g
|3/8 cup
|6 kg
|68 g
|6/8 cup
|53 g
|5/8 cup
|38 g
|4/8 cup
|7 kg
|79 g
|7/8 cup
|62 g
|6/8 cup
|45 g
|4/8 cup
|8 kg
|89 g
|1 cup
|71 g
|6/8 cup
|52 g
|5/8 cup
|9 kg
|99 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|79 g
|7/8 cup
|58 g
|6/8 cup
|10 kg
|109 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|87 g
|1 cup
|65 g
|6/8 cup