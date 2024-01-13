Neutered Young Male
Dry food for cats
Complete feed for cats - For adult male cats from neutering up to 7 years old.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
50g
400g
500g
1.5kg
2kg
3.5kg
4kg
10kg
12kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Lean body mass
A diet rich in protein to help maintain ideal weight in neutered male cats.
Moderate starch
Formula with a moderate level of starch.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, maize, wheat gluten*, rice, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, vegetable fibres, animal fats, minerals, chicory pulp, fish oil, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 20500 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, E1 (Iron): 42 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3 mg, E4 (Copper): 5 mg, E5 (Manganese): 55 mg, E6 (Zinc): 180 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 40% - Fat content: 10% - Crude ash: 8.9% - Crude fibres: 5.1% - Starch: 23.9%.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Cat's weight
|Lean - Active
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight - Inactive
|-
|2 kg
|43 g
|4/8 cup
|35 g
|3/8 cup
|28 g
|3/8 cup
|3 kg
|57 g
|5/8 cup
|47 g
|4/8 cup
|38 g
|3/8 cup
|4 kg
|70 g
|6/8 cup
|58 g
|5/8 cup
|46 g
|4/8 cup
|5 kg
|82 g
|7/8 cup
|68 g
|6/8 cup
|54 g
|5/8 cup
|6 kg
|93 g
|1 cup
|77 g
|7/8 cup
|62 g
|6/8 cup
|7 kg
|104 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|86 g
|1 cup
|69 g
|6/8 cup
|8 kg
|114 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|95 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|76 g
|7/8 cup
|9 kg
|124 g
|1 + 3/8 cup
|103 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|83 g
|7/8 cup
|10 kg
|134 g
|1 + 4/8 cup
|111 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|89 g
|1 cup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MIX FEEDING RATION TABLE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|With Neutered Weight Balance
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cat's weight
|Lean - Active
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight - Inactive
|-
|1 Wet Pouch of Neutered Weight Balance + Dry
|-
|1 Wet Pouch of Neutered Weight Balance + Dry
|-
|1 Wet Pouch of Neutered Weight Balance + Dry
|-
|2 kg
|23 g
|2/8 cup
|16 g
|1/8 cup
|9 g
|1/8 cup
|3 kg
|37 g
|3/8 cup
|27 g
|2/8 cup
|18 g
|2/8 cup
|4 kg
|50 g
|5/8 cup
|38 g
|3/8 cup
|27 g
|2/8 cup
|5 kg
|62 g
|6/8 cup
|48 g
|4/8 cup
|35 g
|3/8 cup
|6 kg
|73 g
|7/8 cup
|58 g
|5/8 cup
|42 g
|4/8 cup
|7 kg
|84 g
|1 cup
|67 g
|6/8 cup
|49 g
|4/8 cup
|8 kg
|94 g
|1 cup
|75 g
|7/8 cup
|56 g
|5/8 cup
|9 kg
|104 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|83 g
|7/8 cup
|63 g
|6/8 cup
|10 kg
|114 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|92 g
|1 cup
|69 g
|6/8 cup