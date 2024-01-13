Obesity Management
Dry food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
50g
400g
500g
1.5kg
2kg
3.5kg
4kg
6kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
High protein
A high protein content (118g/1000kcal ME) helps maintain muscle mass during a weight loss programme.
Nutrients balance
Enriched with nutrients (protein, minerals and vitamins) to compensate for the effect of energy restriction ensuring during a weight loss programme.
Bone and joint health
Nutrients help support healthy bones and joints placed under stress by excess body weight.
Essential fatty acids
Essential fatty acids (Omega 3 and Omega 6) and trace elements (Cu, Zn) help maintain skin and coat health.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, wheat, wheat gluten*, vegetable fibres, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, beet pulp, minerals, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 25000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 39 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.9 E4 (Copper): 3 mg, E5 (Manganese): 51 mg, E6 (Zinc): 152 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.07 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 42% - Fat content: 10% - Crude ash: 8%fibres: 6.4% - Per kg: Metabolisable energy: 3559 kcal - Omega 6 fatty acids: 22.2 g - Omega 3 fatty acids: 4.3 g.
|Target adult cat weight (kg)
|Start
|After 4 weeks if the cat did not loose weight
|Maintenance
|grams
|grams
|grams
|2.5 kg
|29
|23
|30
|3 kg
|33
|26
|34
|3.5 kg
|36
|29
|38
|4 kg
|40
|32
|42
|4.5 kg
|43
|34
|46
|5 kg
|47
|37
|49
|5.5 kg
|50
|40
|53
|6 kg
|53
|42
|56
|6.5 kg
|56
|45
|60
|7 kg
|59
|47
|63
|7.5 kg
|62
|49
|66
|8 kg
|65
|52
|69
|8.5 kg
|68
|54
|72
|9 kg
|71
|56
|75
|9.5 kg
|74
|58
|78
|10 kg
|77
|61
|81