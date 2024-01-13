Obesity Management

Obesity Management

Dry food for cats

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.

Sizes available

50g

400g

500g

1.5kg

2kg

3.5kg

4kg

6kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

High protein

A high protein content (118g/1000kcal ME) helps maintain muscle mass during a weight loss programme.

Nutrients balance

Enriched with nutrients (protein, minerals and vitamins) to compensate for the effect of energy restriction ensuring during a weight loss programme.

Bone and joint health

Nutrients help support healthy bones and joints  placed under stress by excess body weight.

Essential fatty acids

Essential fatty acids (Omega 3 and Omega 6) and trace elements (Cu, Zn) help maintain skin and coat health.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION