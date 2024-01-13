Renal Liquid Cat

Renal Liquid Cat

Liquid food for cats

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.

Sizes available

3 x 200ml

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Renal dietary management

Formulated to support renal function in case of renal insufficiency: high quality proteins and restricted levels of phosphorus. Contains EPA + DHA and antioxidants.

Complete nutrition

Complete and balanced liquid diet to support the renal function in case of renal insufficiency, for cats requiring assisted enteral nutrition.

Adapted energy (1 kcal/ml)

High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.

Antioxidant complex

The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals

Easy tube feeding

Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION