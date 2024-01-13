Renal with Tuna CIG
Wet food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
12 x 100g
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
CKD Dietary management
Formulated to support renal function in case of chronic kidney disease. Contains EPA and DHA, a complex of antioxidants and a low phosphorus level.
Reduces renal workload
Increased kidney workload may induce uremic crisis. An adapted content of high quality protein helps reduce kidney workload.
Metabolic equilibrium
Chronic kidney disease can lead to metabolic acidosis. Formulated with alkalinizing agents.
Appetite preference
Designed aromatic profile helps answer to cat's specific preference.
Composition: meat and animal derivatives (chicken, pork), cereals, fish and fish derivatives (tuna 4%), oils and fats, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, various sugars.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: vitamin D3: 240 IU, E1 (Iron): 4 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.17 mg, E4 (Copper): 1.3 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1.2 mg, E6 (Zinc): 12 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.2 g.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 6.6% - Fat content: 6% - Crude ash: 1% - Crude fiber: 1.2% - Moisture: 80% - Calcium: 0.12% - Phosphorus: 0.08% - Potassium: 0.15% - Sodium: 0.08% - Magnesium: 0.015% - Chloride: 0.13% - Sulphur: 0.13% - Vitamin D (total): 400 IU/Kg - Hydroxyproline: 0.07% - Essential fatty acids: 2.02% - EPA and DHA: 0.04%. Urine alkalinizing substances: potassium citrate - calcium carbonate.
|Cat's
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|weight (kg)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(g / day)
|Pouch / day
|(g / day)
|Pouch / day
|(g / day)
|Pouch / day
|2
|150
|1 3/4
|125
|1 1/2
|100
|1 1/4
|3
|200
|2 1/4
|165
|2
|135
|1 1/2
|4
|245
|3
|205
|2 1/2
|165
|2
|5
|285
|3 1/4
|240
|2 3/4
|190
|2 1/4
|6
|325
|3 3/4
|270
|3 1/4
|220
|2 1/2
|7
|365
|4 1/4
|305
|3 1/2
|245
|3
|8
|400
|4 3/4
|335
|4
|265
|3
|9
|435
|5
|365
|4 1/4
|290
|3 1/2
|10
|470
|5 1/2
|390
|4 1/2
|315
|3 3/4
|with Renal Feline dry range
|-
|-
|-
|Cat's
|Lean
|Normal
|Overweight
|Lean
|Normal
|Overweight
|weight (kg)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 Pouch / day +
|1 Pouch / day +
|1 Pouch / day +
|2 Pouches / day +
|2 Pouches / day +
|2 Pouches / day +
|g (Dry)/day
|g (Dry)/day
|g (Dry)/day
|g (Dry)/day
|g (Dry)/day
|g (Dry)/day
|2
|16
|10
|-
|-
|-
|3
|28
|20
|12
|-
|-
|4
|40
|29
|19
|18
|8
|-
|5
|50
|38
|26
|29
|17
|-
|6
|60
|46
|33
|39
|25
|12
|7
|69
|54
|39
|48
|33
|18
|8
|78
|62
|45
|57
|41
|24
|9
|87
|69
|51
|66
|48
|30
|10
|95
|76
|56
|74
|55
|35