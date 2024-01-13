Satiety Weight Management
Wet food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
RECOMMENDED FOR WEIGHT LOSS ANDMAINTENANCE AFTER WEIGHT LOSS IN CASE OF 1. Overweight/Obesity 2. Stabilised Diabetes Mellitus with overweight/obesity 3. Hyperlipidemia with overweight/obesity NOT RECOMMENDED IN CASE OF Growth, gestation/lactation
BENEFITS
Effective weight management
Helps provide safe weight loss and avoid weight regain.
Begging control
Nutritional concept that helps keeping cats satisfied between meals.
Muscle mass maintenance
High protein content helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: Poultry by-products, pork by-products, rice flour, pork blood products, powdered cellulose, dried albumen, minerals, caramelised sugars, marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 235IU, Iron (3b103): 7mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.23mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 1.9mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 2mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 20mg.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 7.5% - Fat content: 2.2% - Crude ash: 1.7% - Crude fibres: 1.3% - Moisture: 84.0% - metabolisable energy: 610KCal/Kg.
Feeding instruction: see table. Weight shown in the table is the target body weight. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|-
|Start
|4 weeks after
|Maintenance after weight loss
|Ideal weight
|-
|-
|-
|2
|130 g (1+1/2 pouches)
|105 g (1 pouch)
|140 g (1+1/2 pouches)
|2,5
|155 g (2 pouches)
|120 g (1+1/2 pouches)
|165 g (2 pouches)
|3
|175 g (2 pouches)
|140 g (1+1/2 pouches)
|185 g (2+1/2 pouches)
|3,5
|195 g (2+1/2 pouches)
|155 (2 pouches)
|205 g (2+1/2 pouches)
|4
|215 g (2+1/2 pouches)
|170 g (2 pouches)
|225 g (2+1/2 pouches)
|4,5
|235 g (3 pouches)
|185 g (2 pouches)
|245 g (3 pouches)
|5
|250 g (3 pouches)
|200 g (2+1/2 pouches)
|265 g (3 pouches)
|5,5
|270 g (3 pouches)
|215 g (2+1/2 pouches)
|285 g (3+1/2 pouches)
|6
|285 g (3+1/2 pouches)
|225 g (2+1/2 pouches)
|305 g (3+1/2 pouches)
|6,5
|305 g (3+1/2 pouches)
|240 g (3 pouches)
|320 g (4 pouches)
|7
|320 g (4 pouches)
|255 g (3 pouches)
|340 g (4 pouches)
|7,5
|335 g (4 pouches)
|265 g (3 pouches)
|355 g (4 pouches)
|8
|350 g (4 pouches)
|280 g (3+1/2 pouches)
|370 g (4+1/2 pouches)