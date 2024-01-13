Satiety Weight Management

Wet food for cats

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.

Sizes available

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS

RECOMMENDED FOR WEIGHT LOSS ANDMAINTENANCE AFTER WEIGHT LOSS IN CASE OF 1. Overweight/Obesity 2. Stabilised Diabetes Mellitus with overweight/obesity 3. Hyperlipidemia with overweight/obesity NOT RECOMMENDED IN CASE OF Growth, gestation/lactation

product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Effective weight management

Helps provide safe weight loss and avoid weight regain.

Begging control

Nutritional concept that helps keeping cats satisfied between meals.

Muscle mass maintenance

High protein content helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION