Satiety Weight Management

Dry food for cats

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.

Sizes available

50g

400g

1.5kg

3.5kg

6kg

PRODUCT DETAILS

RECOMMENDED FOR WEIGHT LOSS AND MAINTENANCE AFTER WEIGHT LOSS IN CASE OF: 1. Overweight/Obesity, 2. Stabilised Diabetes Mellitus with overweight/obesity, 3. Hyperlipidemia with overweight/obesity / NOT RECOMMENDED IN CASE OF: 1. Cats with a history of constipation in response to a high fibre diet, 2. Growth, gestation/lactation

BENEFITS

Effective weight management

An adapted macronutrient profile helps provide safe weight loss and helps avoidweight regain. 97% of cats lost weight in3 months**.

Begging control

High natural fiber level keeps cats satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 82% of cats during weight loss.

Muscle mass maintenance

High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION