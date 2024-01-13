Satiety Weight Management
Dry food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
50g
400g
1.5kg
3.5kg
6kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
RECOMMENDED FOR WEIGHT LOSS AND MAINTENANCE AFTER WEIGHT LOSS IN CASE OF: 1. Overweight/Obesity, 2. Stabilised Diabetes Mellitus with overweight/obesity, 3. Hyperlipidemia with overweight/obesity / NOT RECOMMENDED IN CASE OF: 1. Cats with a history of constipation in response to a high fibre diet, 2. Growth, gestation/lactation
Effective weight management
An adapted macronutrient profile helps provide safe weight loss and helps avoidweight regain. 97% of cats lost weight in3 months**.
Begging control
High natural fiber level keeps cats satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 82% of cats during weight loss.
Muscle mass maintenance
High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.
|-
|Start
|4 weeks after
|Maintenance after weight loss
|-
|Grams
|Grams
|Grams
|Ideal weight (kg)
|-
|-
|-
|2
|29
|23
|30
|2,5
|33
|27
|35
|3
|38
|30
|40
|3,5
|42
|34
|45
|4
|47
|37
|49
|4,5
|51
|40
|54
|5
|55
|43
|58
|5,5
|59
|46
|62
|6
|62
|49
|66
|6,5
|66
|52
|70
|7
|70
|55
|73
|7,5
|73
|58
|77
|8
|76
|61
|81