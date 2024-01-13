At about 7 years of age, cats' nutritional requirements change. Some senior cats, for example can start to show visible signs of ageing early - such as osteoarthritis, kidney disease and behavioural changes.Others may age slower and won't show obvious signs of ageing as quickly. It's important, therefore, to be aware of your cat's individual needs and to provide your pet with nutrition that's precisely suited to help maintain ideal body condition and health. The clinical signs of ageing are often hidden in cats so make sure you consult with your veterinarian on a regular basis. OurSenior Consult range is designed to provide your cat with the optimum diet as he or she reaches more advanced stages of life. Senior Consult Stage 1 is a nutritionally balanced diet for cats over 7 years with no obvious/visible signs of ageing.