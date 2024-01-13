Sensitivity Control
Dry food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
50g
400g
1.5kg
3.5kg
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Selected protein
A limited number of protein sources helps reduce the risk of food allergies.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
EPA/DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
Digestive security
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: rice, dehydrated duck protein, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed poultry proteins, minerals, animal fats, fish oil, soya oil, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, marigold extract (source of lutein). Protein sources: dehydrated duck protein, hydrolysed poultry proteins. Carbohydrate source: rice.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 26500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 41 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.6 mg, E4 (Copper): 15 mg, E5 (Manganese): 53 mg, E6 (Zinc): 150 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.25 mg - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 27.0% - Fat content: 11.0% - Crude ash: 9.6% - Crude fibres: 6.1%. Per kg: essential fatty acids (Linoleic acid - Arachidonic acid): 24.0 g - EPA/DHA: 3.5 g - Omega 3 fatty acids: 7.9 g. .
Feeding instructions: see table. Water should be available at all times. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Cat weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2 kg
|44 g
|36 g
|29 g
|3 kg
|58 g
|49 g
|39 g
|4 kg
|71 g
|60 g
|48 g
|6 kg
|95 g
|80 g
|64 g
|8 kg
|117 g
|98 g
|78 g