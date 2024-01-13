Skin Young Female
Dry food for cats
Complete feed for cats - For adult female cats from neutering up to 7 years old.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
400g
1.5kg
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Urine dilution
Urine dilution helps maintain a urinary environment less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Skin barrier
A complex of nutrients to help maintain the natural barrier role of the skin.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition/ dehydrated poultry protein, maize, wheat gluten*, rice, maize gluten, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, vegetable fibres, beet pulp, minerals, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, soya oil, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg)/ Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 28000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 37 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 11 mg, E5 (Manganese): 48 mg, E6 (Zinc): 145 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Sodium bisulphate: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants/ Protein: 36% - Fat content: 14% - Crude ash: 7.9% - Crude fibres: 3.5%.
*L.I.P./ protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Cat weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2 kg
|40 g
|33 g
|-
|3 kg
|53 g
|44 g
|-
|4 kg
|65 g
|54 g
|43 g
|5 kg
|-
|63 g
|51 g
|6 kg
|-
|72 g
|58 g
|7 kg +
|-
|-
|64 g