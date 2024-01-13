Skin Young Male

Skin Young Male

Dry food for cats

Complete feed for cats - For adult male cats from neutering up to 7 years old.

Sizes available

400g

1.5kg

3.5kg

10kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Lean body mass

A diet rich in protein to help maintain ideal weight in neutered male cats.

Skin barrier

  A complex of nutrients to help maintain the natural barrier role of the skin.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION