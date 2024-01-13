Skin Young Male
Dry food for cats
Complete feed for cats - For adult male cats from neutering up to 7 years old.
Sizes available
400g
1.5kg
3.5kg
10kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Lean body mass
A diet rich in protein to help maintain ideal weight in neutered male cats.
Skin barrier
A complex of nutrients to help maintain the natural barrier role of the skin.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, wheat gluten*, maize, maize gluten, rice, animal fats, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, fish oil, minerals, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, soya oil, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 28000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 35 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.5 mg, E4 (Copper): 11 mg, E5 (Manganese): 45 mg, E6 (Zinc): 136 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.07 mg - Technological additives: Sodium bisulphate: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 41% - Fat content: 14% - Crude ash: 7.7% - Crude fibres: 4.3%.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.