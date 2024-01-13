Urinary S/O
Dry food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
50g
400g
1.5kg
3.5kg
7kg
9kg
BENEFITS
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
Low magnesium
Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite crystals.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: rice, wheat gluten*, dehydrated poultry protein, maize flour, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, maize gluten, minerals, vegetable fibres, fish oil, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 37 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 11 mg, E5 (Manganese): 48 mg, E6 (Zinc): 136 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.06 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 34.5% - Fat content: 15.0% - Crude ash: 8.9% - Crude fibres: 2.9% - Calcium: 0.9% - Phosphorus: 0.9% - Sodium: 1.3% - Chloride: 2.26% - Potassium: 1% - Magnesium: 0.05% - Sulphur: 0.7% - Total taurine: 0.23% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulphate (1.25%) - DL-methionine (0.39%)- EPA and DHA = 0.37%.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Cat weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|2 kg
|39 g
|4/8
|33 g
|3/8
|26 g
|2/8
|2.5 kg
|46 g
|4/8
|38 g
|4/8
|31 g
|3/8
|3 kg
|52 g
|5/8
|44 g
|4/8
|35 g
|3/8
|3.5 kg
|59 g
|5/8
|49 g
|5/8
|39 g
|4/8
|4 kg
|64 g
|6/8
|54 g
|5/8
|43 g
|4/8
|4.5 kg
|70 g
|6/8
|58 g
|5/8
|47 g
|4/8
|5 kg
|75 g
|7/8
|63 g
|6/8
|50 g
|5/8
|5.5 kg
|81 g
|1
|67 g
|6/8
|54 g
|5/8
|6 kg
|86 g
|1
|72 g
|7/8
|57 g
|5/8
|6.5 kg
|91 g
|1
|76 g
|7/8
|61 g
|6/8
|7
|96 g
|1+1/8
|80 g
|7/8
|64 g
|6/8
|7.5 kg
|101 g
|1+1/8
|84 g
|1
|67 g
|6/8
|8
|105 g
|1+2/8
|88 g
|1
|70 g
|6/8
|8.5 kg
|110 g
|1+2/8
|92 g
|1+1/8
|73 g
|7/8
|9 kg
|115 g
|1+3/8
|96 g
|1+1/8
|76 g
|7/8
|9.5 kg
|119 g
|1+3/8
|99 g
|1+1/8
|79 g
|7/8
|10 kg
|123 g
|1+3/8
|103 g
|1+2/8
|82 g
|1